BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has ordered bars and restaurants to secure outdoor furniture on outdoor patios before the end of the Celtics game tonight in preparation for potentially rowdy crowds after the game.

By 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, should there be a game that day, restaurants must remove or secure outdoor furniture and other “movable objects” on patios, a letter sent to the businesses from the City said. Items must be secured via chains and locks.

“This is a necessary measure aimed at promoting safety and order on the public streets during any championship celebration,” the letter states.

The order affects establishments within the immediate vicinity of the Garden, including the area between Causeway Street, North Washington Street, Merrimac Street and New Chardon Street. It applies to both permanent outdoor patios and those licensed through the city’s Temporary Outdoor Dining Program.

The businesses are also not allowed to admit patrons starting at the top of the third quarter of the game Thursday and Sunday, should there be a game that day.

The City said this policy has been standard practice since 2004, and that outdoor spaces can stay open until the start of the third quarter. Although outdoor furniture must be removed, patrons can still hang out outside.

