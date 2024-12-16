BOSTON (WHDH) - Concession workers at TD Garden struck a deal with the venue’s parent company.

Workers voted to approve a contract offer from Delaware North on Sunday, preventing a strike from happening.

The contract includes increased commission rates for the first time in two decades, along with a raise in hourly rates and better seniority protections.

This deal ends months of negotiations.

