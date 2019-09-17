TD Garden ditches yellow seats in favor of all-black color scheme

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans heading to the TD Garden this season should expect a number of big changes, most notably being the modernized seating in the arena bowl.

The yellow seats, which were first installed in 1995, have been replaced and upgraded with ergonomic seating in an all-black color scheme, the Garden revealed in a tweet on Tuesday.

In November, Delaware North announced that it would be investing $100 million over two years to upgrade and expand the 23-year-old arena.

In addition to the seating change, crews have added 500 additional parking spots to the garage below the Garden.

New look, who dis? 🤩 Nearly three months later, #TDGarden’s first round of upgrades are nearly complete, including all-new seats, HDX enhancements and Rafters, #BostonGardenSociety’s newest level of entertainment! #ExperienceLegendary Learn more: https://t.co/LferEBcIyn pic.twitter.com/D6BGp6oqsy — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 17, 2019

The Garden now also has an “official” front door with a grand entrance directly from Causeway Street through The Hub on Causeway.

HDX screens throughout the arena have had a complete overhaul. They’ve been replaced with 2.5mm 4K HDR-capable modules, which will significantly enhance the clarity and quality of game presentation.

A number of additional changes are expected in the coming months, including new beverage and food locations.

