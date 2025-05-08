BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden was evacuated after Wednesday’s Celtics game versus the New York Knicks due to a fire alarm.

The alarm went off following the game.

TD Garden released a statement, saying in part, “Fire alarm went off tonight post game and arena was evacuated. No one was injured. The cause of the fire alarm is currently under investigation.“

The Celtics lost game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Wednesday 91-90, falling in the series zero games to two.

