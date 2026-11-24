BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden held its signature “Table of Friends” event on Tuesday to mark the Thanksgiving holiday.

Along with the City of Boston and Friends of Boston’s Homeless, over 23,000 hot meals have been served, and over $115,000 has been contributed to the Housing Start-Up Fund through the initiative.

Hundreds gathered at the Garden for the event.

“I feel blessed to have been here; so many people put so much into it,” Donnie Patterson said. “The food was great; I’m stuffed. I haven’t had a good Thanksgiving for a while.”

The Garden has held the event for the last three decades.

Volunteers helped give out essential care items like socks, gloves, hand warmers, toothbrushes, and more.

It’s an event that Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs is happy to have.

“We are doing our 30th annual Table of Friends here at the TD Garden. It’s an opportunity for us to feed some of Boston’s less fortunate and have a lovely Thanksgiving dinner, which they otherwise wouldn’t enjoy, and we get to do it on the Garden floor,” Jacobs said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey spoke about the volunteers who help out at the event, and what sticks with her year in and year out.

“It shows a few things. One, that there’s a tremendous need. The number of guests who come through the doors every year, I’m always struck looking at them and talking to them and understanding that behind all these numbers are people who need help, and that’s why I’m also heartened to see so many volunteers, the folks at TD Garden and others who support this event,” Healey said.

“Today we’re here to help our community,” Louvenson Pierre said, a volunteer. “We do that every year with Table of Friends, serving families with hot meals, and it’s a great thing, just to give back to the community.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was also on hand at the event. She spoke on the overall drop in homelessness in Boston since last year, and the push to solve homelessness in the city.

“This year, compared to last year, we’ve seen a 20% drop in homelessness in Boston,” Wu said. “We’re trying to drive those numbers down. We have among the lowest numbers of people who are staying on the streets overnight compared to any other major city, but we’re not going to rest until every single person is connected to housing and supported. All of our organizations in the Greater Boston ecosystem — Pine Street Inn, St. Francis House, and so many other nonprofits — are focused on housing as a solution to homelessness, so we’ve built a record number of transitional housing units and supportive housing units that can help people both get on their feet and have a warm, safe place to stay at night and then also get counseling for job search or to get medical or sometimes recovery treatment, and all of the other needs that can really be barriers in today’s world.”

Collectively, 700 pounds of turkey and all the fixings were served up, according to Jacobs. For some, the event allows for community around the holidays.

“The holidays are kind of hard for me because I lost a lot of family members, and I only have one sister left, and the holidays are really hard for me,” Rose Dipiro said. “I get anxious and depressed, and I stay in the house, but I’m trying to come out more… It’s good for everybody to come out and be able to have a dinner, and maybe there are a lot of people who lost people here, you know? So, it’s really good for the neighborhood.”







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