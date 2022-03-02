BOSTON (WHDH) - The home of the Boston Bruins and the Boston Celtics announced it will be lifting its mask requirement on Saturday in accordance with city guidelines.

Additionally, the TD Garden said they will no longer require fans to show proof of vaccination upon entrance.

This comes just one day after the Boston Board of Health voted unanimously to lift the city’s indoor mask mandate for businesses and many other venues.

Beginning this Saturday, residents and visitors to Boston will no longer be required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, such as gyms, bars and restaurants, museums, and entertainment venues.

Individual events, seating locations and experiences may require additional health and safety guidelines per the request of promoters, touring artists or league protocols, Garden officials said.

Fans are encouraged to check for specific updates on the event page.

