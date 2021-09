BOSTON (WHDH) - Attendees of events at the TD Garden now have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to catch games or shows.

Staff checked tennis fans for proof of vaccination at the Laver Cup tennis tournament Friday.

The new protocol, for people 12 and older, will be enforced at all upcoming games, concerts and other events at the Garden.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)