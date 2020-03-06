TD Garden preparing for thousands of fans amid the threat of coronavirus

As the Boston Celtics take on the Utah Jazz on Friday night at the TD Garden, the stadium is taking precautions to ensure thousands of fans aren’t at risk of the spread of coronavirus.

Hand sanitizing dispensers have been installed at the entrance of every section of the stadium and officials have placed signs promoting good hygiene around the venue.

The Garden is also expecting to wipe down and disinfect areas more often as the night progresses.

Fans looking forward to Friday’s game weren’t too concerned about any potential risks.

“I think they should do that anyway in flu season, regardless of coronavirus. It’s a good practice,” said Jason Mailo, who will be attending tonight’s game.

Steve Wright said he and his family will continue to wash their hands and avoid touching their face, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I appreciate they are trying to prevent the spread of disease, but you can get it anywhere,” Wright said. “As long as you are careful, not touching railings, I think you are fine.”