TD Garden provides update on rescheduled Fleetwood Mac show

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fleetwood Mac show in Boston that was postponed due to illness earlier this month will likely be rescheduled to either October or November, the TD Garden announced Tuesday.

In an update on Twitter, the Garden said that although singer Stevie Nicks has recovered from the flu, her management team has decided to reschedule the remaining shows on the band’s North American Tour to allow for her full recovery.

Ticketholders are urged to keep their ticket for the new date.

Refunds are also being made available.

Due to sports playoff schedules and existing touring commitments in Europe and Australia, they are looking to move dates in rescheduled cities to October/November 2019. Updates will be provided to ticket holders as soon as possible. Refunds are available at point of purchase. — TD Garden (@tdgarden) April 9, 2019

