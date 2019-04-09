TD Garden provides update on rescheduled Fleetwood Mac show

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fleetwood Mac show in Boston that was postponed due to illness earlier this month will likely be rescheduled to either October or November, the TD Garden announced Tuesday.
In an update on Twitter, the Garden said that although singer Stevie Nicks has recovered from the flu, her management team has decided to reschedule the remaining shows on the band’s North American Tour to allow for her full recovery.
Ticketholders are urged to keep their ticket for the new date.
Refunds are also being made available.
