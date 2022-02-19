BOSTON (WHDH) -

While the city of Boston pulled back its indoor vaccination mandate on Friday, the TD Garden kept its mandate in place for shows and events over the weekend.

The venue will maintain its mask mandate, and in a statement said it may require proof of vaccination if that is a requirement of artists performing at the Garden.

Josiah Spaulding, president and CEO of the Boch Center, which operates the Wang and Shubert theaters, said his venues are using a similar policy.

“We feel very good and we’ve been able to prove that we are a safe environment,” Spaulding said, adding that workers at the venues must be vaccinated.

