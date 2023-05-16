BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Celtics chase a championship, the TD Garden is announcing new fan food aimed at helping keep up the intense atmosphere.

On the eve of Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, arena officials on Tuesday showcased some of their new offerings.

“This is what we wait for all season,” said Executive Chef Jason Gorman. “We get a chance to really come up with some great, winning combinations.

Dishes include new “Beat the Heat Bites” and a “617 New England Cod” complete with potatoes and a passion fruit butter sauce.

A “Miami Vice Slice” comes topped with habanero bacon jam, pulled pork, mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh jalapeno peppers.

With lots of spice on the menu, fans may need a drink.

Speaking this week, officials said they’re prepared, with options including the “Magic City Margarita.”

“We have it a little bit spicy, because we expect the series to be spicy and smoke in there because we’re going to smoke them,” said TD Garden General Manager of Restaurants Josh Stone.

Beyond food, there is arena swag, as some vendors promise unique and limited inventory items all aimed at making an experience fit for champions.

“They’re coming here to cheer on their team,” said TD Garden President Amy Latimer. “We got to make sure everything around it is the same quality as what the Celtics are doing on the court.”

Tipoff for Game One is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)