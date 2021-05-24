TD Garden to return to ‘near full capacity’ for Bruins, Celtics playoff games

BOSTON (WHDH) - The TD Garden announced Monday that it will return to “near full capacity” this weekend as the Bruins and Celtics continue their push through the playoffs in their respective leagues.

“The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have confirmed with their respective leagues that TD Garden is permitted to align with City and State guidelines and return to near full capacity beginning May 29,” the Garden said in a statement.

The announcement means the Bruins will host at least two second-round NHL playoff games at the Garden after the club defeated the Washington Capitals on Sunday night to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins will play the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series, which is currently tied at two games apiece.

The Celtics are guaranteed at least one postseason game against the Brooklyn Nets with the arena at near full capacity on Sunday, May 30.

The TD Garden has been hosting fans at 25 percent capacity since May 10.

