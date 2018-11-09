BOSTON (WHDH) - The 23-year-old TD Garden will be undergoing a 2-year, massive renovation that will enhance the fan’s experience from the moment they walk into the arena.

A $100 million private investment by the Jacobs family will provide a combined 50,000 square feet of additional space on all levels of the building.

“The Jacobs family’s expansion investment will further the goals to redefine the fan experience and cement the arena’s reputation as an innovator and industry leader,” said Amy Latimer, President of TD Garden. “The ‘Legendary Transformation’ will bring new entry experiences, expanded concourses and gathering areas, new clubs, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and new team locker rooms.”

Starting this season, the TD Garden will be getting a new entrance, the North Station garage is expanding, and there will be a new underground pedestrian tunnel connecting the North Station MBTA subway stop and the Commuter Rail.

Renovating inside the Garden will be the focus for next season, with an expansion of fan concourses, new locker rooms and more.

Click here for a full list of TD Garden renovations.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)