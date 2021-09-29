BOSTON (WHDH) - The TD Garden announced Wednesday that the massive overhaul to the in-arena entertainment system has been completed with a new jumbotron ready to debut for the Boston Bruins and Celtics 2021-22 seasons.

The Daktronics scoreboard, dubbed “Hub Vision” for its location as the centerpiece to TD Garden and the epicenter of The Hub on Causeway, provides more than 4K resolution and 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing, currently the highest resolution in NBA and NHL, according to the TD Garden.

The four main display screens nearly doubled in size with new accompanying underbelly boards.

Above the 4K video boards are two new ring displays.

“We are so excited to kick off the season and deliver the clearest and most captivating in-game presentation on the all-new ‘Hub Vision’ scoreboard,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. “TD Garden is in a constant state of innovation to improve our guest experience, and Delaware North continues to prove their commitment to the guest experience with these investments. The scoreboard is the centerpiece of the arena, and this upgrade will bring an unparalleled, technologically advanced in-game experience for all our guests to enjoy.”

In addition to the new scoreboard, TD Garden has partnered with Clair Global Integration to update the audio system.

The new scoreboard and audio system are extensions of TD Garden’s Legendary Transformation, a $100 million private investment by the Jacobs family that began in 2017. The multi-year renovation provided a combined 50,000 square feet of additional space on all levels.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)