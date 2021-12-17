BOSTON (WHDH) - The TD Garden is stepping up enforcement measures in an effort to remind Celtics and Bruins fans that they need to keep their masks on during games amid an omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases.

Additional signage remining fans of the indoor mask mandate is now visible throughout the arena. Fans who show up to games without a mask will be given one.

A mask mandate at the arena went into effect in August, but not all fans have been following the rule. Staff members will now monitor the stands to ensure fans are in compliance with the mandate.

Fans found in violation of the mandate could be removed from the arena after two infractions, a Garden spokesperson said.

Those attending events inside the arena also need to show proof of vaccination or be in possession of a negative COVID test.

The NHL on Friday announced the postponement of two Bruins games due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has hit the team.

