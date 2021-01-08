Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

(WHDH) — A teacher is facing criminal charges after police say he had a monthslong sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

John William Gunde, 46, who taught at the Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School in Long Beach, California, has been charged charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

On Dec. 16, 2020, police launched an investigation after learning Gunde was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Detectives later learned that Gunde had been messaging and seeing the student from October through December, police said.

Gunde was arrested earlier this week.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the student attended the school that Gunde worked at.

Anyone with information on possible additional victims is urged to contact the Buena Park Police Department at 714-562-3901.

An investigation remains ongoing.

