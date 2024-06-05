TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton elementary school teacher is accused of leaving medication out on their desk back in April, district officials confirmed.

Taunton Public Schools confirmed that a medication was left “open” on a desk at Chamberlain Elementary School on April 25. The district said it could not comment on the type of medication it was, citing personnel and medical privacy laws.

No student was injured or reported feeling unwell as a result of the medication being left out, according to the school district.

A Chamberlain Elementary School parent said an email was sent alerting parents to a medical situation taking place in the classroom. However, she said she wished she knew more about what happened.

“Honestly, it’s unacceptable the way they handled it. I mean, in my opinion, whether my daughter was in that classroom or not, I should have had that option to know what was going on and to remove my child from school that day,” Erin McCaffrey said.

The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation involving the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

