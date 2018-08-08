Teacher allegedly has sexual relationship with student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a former Connecticut teacher for allegedly carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.

Thirty-year-old Lindsey Barth of Avon was charged Tuesday in Hartford with second and fourth-degree sexual assault for allegedly having a relationship with a Canton Public School district female student.

The Hartford Courant reports the relationship was consensual and above the age of consent, but Barth violated a state law that prohibits such relationships between a teacher and a student.

A working number for Barth could not be found.

A third-party alerted police to the relationship in late June. Police say Barth Is no longer employed by Canton Public Schools and has been released on a promise to appear in Superior Court on Aug. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)