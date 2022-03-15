BOSTON (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a teacher and student were shot at a Boston school Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at TechBoston Academy at 5:40 p.m. found a 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student had been shot, police said. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, according to police.

Police have not said if the shooting was random or intentional, but said the teacher and student were preparing for a school event when they were shot.

“This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long.

