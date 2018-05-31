Teacher at Dorchester school accused of sexually assaulting student

BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston teacher pleaded not guilty to assaulting a 15-year-old boy with whom officials said he had an “inappropriate relationship” with this past winter.

Alfred Johnson, 35, of Brockton, was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery and two counts of assault with intent to rape a child.

Johnson, who works as a teacher at Codman Academy Charter Public School in Dorchester, has been placed on leave. Prosecutors said Johnson met the teen at a church last winter where the two were participating in a nativity play.

The alleged assaults did not take place at the school; police said they happened in a parking lot by the Franklin Park Golf Course.

Johnson was ordered held on $10,000 bail. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport, stay away from the victim, and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Johnson tried to have his bail reduced but a judge denied that request.

The school released the following statement:

“Alfred Johnson is on leave. As this is a confidential personnel matter I can’t comment any further. I’m confident that the issue will be handled by the police. We are cooperating with the investigation.”

