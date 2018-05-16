Teacher at East Boston school arrested on indecent assault and battery on a child charges

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston Public Schools teacher is on administrative leave after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon on four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, officials said.

Nicholas Speller, 31, of Malden, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. at Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School in East Boston. He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in East Boston District Court on four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

A Boston Public Schools official said an automated phone call was issued to parents after Speller’s arrest.

In the call, officials said they had spoken with the parents of the students who were directly impacted, and are providing counseling to any children who are in need of support.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit at (617) 343-6183.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

