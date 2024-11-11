BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The teacher strike on the North Shore is expanding as another school district joins the protests.

Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead are all demanding significant changes – negotiations, though, hit a standstill over the weekend.

Talks will continue Monday as leaders hope to finally put an end to the strike stalemate.

Beverly

In Beverly, negotiations are set to resume between teachers and the school committee Monday morning. A mediator is helping to usher proposals back and forth between both parties.

The district said a major sticking point is the paraprofessional’s contract; it says the union rejected an offer of an hourly rate of $38.70, which would equate to approximately $80,000 for a full year salary. District officials said the two sides are more than $14 million apart in compensation for educators and paraprofessionals.

Gloucester

Meanwhile, in Gloucester, Mayor Greg Verga thanked veterans for their service from the negotiating table.

“Our priority is to get students back to school as soon as possible,” Verga said. “I’m committed to being at the table until that goal is reached. Due to that I unfortunately cannot attend any Veterans Day events. We are here seriously to negotiate.”

While the district said a major hold up is because the union has failed to respond to the latest proposal regarding wages, the teachers said there are reasons why they haven’t answered.

“Under that proposal, 65 percent of teachers will be making over $90,000 and 41 percent of teachers will be making over $100,000 by the end of the contract,” the school committee chairperson, Kathleen Clancy, said.

Rachel Rex, co-president of the teachers union, said “we have a lot of items in our proposal package that doesn’t cost any money and we feel are of critical importance.”

Marblehead

In Marblehead, teachers plan to hit the picket lines Tuesday if a deal isn’t reached. Talks are set to continue Monday.

In all three communities, frustrations are growing from both sides.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. On Thursday, a Superior Court judge ordered striking educators in Beverly and Gloucester to return to their classrooms.

