APPLETON, Wis. (WHDH) — A teacher in Wisconsin stepped up his creativity by creating a parody version of the “Friends” theme song to welcome back his students from summer break.

Paul Miller, an English teacher at a high school in Appleton, rewrote the lyrics to the song “I’ll Be There for You” with references to distanced learning and COVID-19 protocols.

He called his version, “I’ll Be Here for You” to let his students know that they can trust in him as they navigate going back to school virtually amid the pandemic.

Back in 2017, Miller welcomed back students with a parody of “I Will Survive.”

