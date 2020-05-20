PHOENIX (WHDH) — A high school teacher in Phoenix fulfilled a promise to one of his students who had lost both her parents and almost her own life in a car crash last year.

Teacher Jeff Schrock watched his student cross the graduation stage despite the physical commencement ceremony being canceled. He told Storyful that he made this promise to her while she was in the hospital rehabbing from a crash that took the life of her parents in February of 2019.

The crash happened during a family trip, where the student’s father told her that he wanted to see her graduate high school with honors. She fulfilled this wish.

“After crushing her rehab and fulfilling her father’s last wish, it was now up to me to fulfill my promise to her,” Schrock told Storyful.

The teacher admitted that he had to “pull some strings” to hold the small graduation ceremony for the student but felt that it was important to keep his promise.

“I’ve just been inspired by her fight and resiliency through it all,” Schrock said.

She received her diploma in the martial arts clinic where she trains.

Schrock and his wife took the student in after her parents’ accident.

