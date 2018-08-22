ATLANTA (WHDH) — A Georgia teacher is taking to the streets to find a kidney donor.

Sam Worley has been on the wait list for a new kidney for six years, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

He created a sign that reads: “I’m a teacher and I need a kidney,” which he holds on the street to attract drivers.

“I’m not taking money but I have a card for the Piedmont donation number,” he tells drivers in hopes of finding a donor that will give him a chance to live longer.

Worley goes out a few times a week with the sign to share his story as he looks for a perfect match.

“In 5 more years, I might be too sick to do this to get a kidney,” he said. “The wait time keeps increasing. Right now, they tell me 10 years but when the 10 years is up they could be telling me 15 to 20. I don’t have that time.”

