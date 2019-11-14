Teacher indicted for allegedly having sex with 13-year-old student she was tutoring

(WHDH) — A former teacher was indicted Wednesday on charges she engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy she had been tutoring, officials announced.

Brooke Wright, 39, of Ohio, was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Wright allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the student she was tutoring between May and September 2019 while she worked as a teacher and an administrator at Ventures Academy.

“The inappropriate sexual acts took place in multiple locations in Franklin County and if convicted on these charges, Wright faces numerous years of incarceration as well as registration as a sex offender,” O’Brien stated.

Wright was suspended and placed on paid leave after school officials were notified of the allegations.

She is slated to face a judge on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

