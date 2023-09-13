BOSTON (WHDH) - Two students at Madison Park Vocational Technical High School in Roxbury may be facing disciplinary action after a teacher was hurt during an altercation.

In a letter, the head of the school said the teacher was hurt while trying to calm down two students when a disagreement escalated. The teacher was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The two students involved may be facing disciplinary action in connection with the incident.

