BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. on Outlook Road in Mattapan.

One student was also taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

