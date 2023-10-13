Paris (CNN) — A teacher was killed Friday and several people injured in a knife attack at a public school in Arras, northern France, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

A worker at the school is in critical condition after receiving several stab wounds and a second teacher was wounded less seriously, BFMTV reported.

The suspect has been put under investigation for terrorism, the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office announced Friday.

Following the attack in Arras, “the National anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for the following — murder in relation to a terrorist initiative; attempted murder in relation to a terrorist initiative; association of terrorist wrongdoer in preparation for crimes against people,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to BFMTV, the suspect is a 20-year-old man of Chechen origins who French authorities previously announced was under “active surveillance” ahead of the incident.

The attack occurred in the Gambetta High School at around 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Friday, BFMTV said.

According to a post on X from French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the attacker was detained by police.

According to BFMTV, the suspect cried “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. His brother was also reportedly detained.

French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to the public school where the attack occurred, according to the Elysee Palace.

French police have posted on X asking people to avoid the area and avoid spreading misinformation online about the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)