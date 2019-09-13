Teacher suspended after allegedly admitting to having inappropriate relationship with student

(WHDH) — A high school teacher is facing criminal charges after police say she had been in an inappropriate relationship with a female student since last summer.

Tayler Seymour, 26, of Kyle, Texas, surrendered to the Lockhart Police Department on Tuesday and was booked on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, authorities said.

Police say Seymour, who taught at Lockhart High School and coached dance, admitted to being in a relationship that “involved kissing.”

There is no indication that any other students were involved, according to police.

Seymour has since been suspended.

In a statement, the high school said, “The trust between a teacher and student is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust,” said Superintendent of School Mark Estrada in a letter to parents today. “The safety of our students is our number one priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation.”

Seymour’s bail was set at $50,000 bond.

