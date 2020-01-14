Teacher who had sex with student who ‘looked and acted like’ ex-husband sentenced to prison

(WHDH) — A high school teacher who admitted to having sex with a teenage student who reportedly “looked and acted like” her ex-husband has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Lucy Bucy, 34, of Twinsburg, Ohio, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in June to a charge of sexual battery, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Bucy, who taught family and consumer sciences, had sex with the 17-year-old victim in a classroom pantry, court documents obtained by the newspaper indicated. She told a family member about the incident in August 2018 and her ex-husband later notified the police.

Bucy made a “very strong connection” with the student because he “looked and acted like her husband,” News 5 Cleveland reported.

Police said Bucy would supply the teen with vaping products and allow him to use his vaping device in her office.

Bucy has since resigned from her position, in addition to dropping out of graduate school, the Beacon Journal reported.

The victim’s mother told the newspaper that her son didn’t go to senior prom because he was traumatized by what had occurred.

The student, who was not present for Bucy’s sentencing, said in a statement that he “felt he had to go along with whatever Bucy wanted” because he feared “she might change his grade.”

Bucy was also ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

