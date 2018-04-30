NASHVILLE, TN (WHDH) — A 36-year-old physical education teacher made history Saturday after winning the Nashville marathon for six years straight.

Scott Wietecha defended his title when he crossed the finish line first this past Saturday.

He said his students and family helped motivate him to train.

“My main thing was to win and then win as easy as possible. It wasn’t too easy today,” Wietecha said.

He finished the race in a little over two hours and 28 minutes.

