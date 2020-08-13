‘Teachers belong in schools, so do kids’: Some Mass. parents call for in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of parents and students gathered outside of the State House Thursday, calling for Gov. Charlie Baker to do more to get kids back in the classroom next month.

While teachers unions have pushed for remote learning, at least to start the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, these parents believe that stance does not represent the majority of teachers.

“We love our teachers. We want what’s best for the teachers,” said Richard Grasso, of Westwood. “Teachers belong is schools, as do kids, so it’s like, let’s make it happen.”

Scituate’s Superintendent of Schools Bill Burkhead took to Twitter and released a three-page letter critical of Gov. Charlie Baker’s leadership.

He says the school reopening plan is a mess, adding that “superintendents have been thrown in shark-infested waters.”

Burkhead also claimed that Baker’s decisions are “harming the people you are hired to protect.”

Meanwhile, in Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh says he’s close to making a decision on what the city’s public schools will do based on infection rates.

“One way or the other, there’s going to be remote learning at home going on,” he said. “If we do the hopscotch model, kids will be in school two days out of the five-day week and they’ll be learning the other three days at home.”

The city has begun preparing schools for the possibility of in-person learning by supplying them with electrostatic sprayers to disinfect surfaces, installing plexiglass separators, fixing windows and ventilation systems, setting up isolation spaces, and adding sanitizing stations at all school entrances.

