ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Andover have reached a deal to end their strike, officials said Tuesday.

Parties agreed on a new contract late Tuesday afternoon. Their deal came five days after union members voted to authorize a strike on Friday of last week. The strike vote, in turn, came after months of negotiations between the Andover Education Association and the Andover School Committee.

“The AEA is ecstatic to announce that we have come to an agreement and the strike is OVER!” the Andover Education Association said in its statement on social media moments after 5 p.m.

The education association said all educators and students will return to school on Wednesday.

The Andover School Committee confirmed a deal was in place.

“We cannot begin to thank the Andover community enough for their support,” the education association said. “We cannot wait to see our students in school tomorrow!”

The roughly 800 Andover Education Association members had been manning picket lines in recent days, also traveling to Boston on Tuesday for a rally at the State House.

Teachers had asked for an 18% pay hike over four years and bigger raises for instructional assistants who they said have had a starting pay of only about $25,000 per year.

The school committee said the raises would be a budget buster and could result in the resumption of fees for buses and extra-curricular activities.

In their eventual deal, teachers reportedly settled for a 15.5% increase over four years, with a 34% pay increase for instructional assistants over the same time span. Teachers will also receive eight weeks of fully paid parental leave.

There will also be more planning time for elementary school teachers under the new contract.

Strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts.

While negotiations continued in Andover, and while schools remained closed, a judge on Monday ordered teachers to return to work. The judge then levied a $50,000 fine in connection with the ongoing strike.

Teachers were set to face an additional $60,000 fine at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Before their deal announcement, though, union officials said they received a two-hour extension before the fine would take effect.

“A fair contract with strong wages and benefits will attract and retain the best teachers,” said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page outside the State House early Tuesday afternoon. “And our children deserve the best.”

“We feel great,” said middle school social studies teacher Kevin Mann. “We feel like we’re close to getting this done, so we’re pretty happy with that.”

With students missing classes, Mann continued, saying “It’s pressure on both sides.”

“Everybody wants the kids back in school,” he said.

