GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Gloucester and Beverly announced Thursday that they would be going on strike, effective immediately.

Beverly teachers are demanding higher wages for paraprofessionals and said that Beverly Public Schools has inadequate parental leave policies.

The Beverly Teachers Association said they also want the district to do more to assist students with behavioral issues, which they said has been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the union, educators have gone nearly 70 days without a contract and negotiations are stalled.

“We love the work we do. None of us want to go on strike. This is a last resort. We want nothing more than to return to our classrooms as soon as possible. We’re prepared to bargain around the clock all weekend to solve this. But the city has got to show some serious movement. We need fair contracts now,” said a union leader.

The city said it was disappointed with the decision to strike.

“We want to make it clear that the School Committee does not condone the illegal actions of the BTA. We will work with state officials to minimize the disruption to our students’ education and we urge all teachers and staff to return to school. We call on the BTA to end their illegal strike and join us in working with the mediator to negotiate in good faith,” said Beverly School Committee Chair Rachael Abell.

Teachers in Gloucester voted by 98 percent to authorize a strike, as well. Earlier Thursday, the district said it remains focused on finding a compromise with the Gloucester Teachers Association, hoping to minimize disruptions in the classroom.

“Teachers and paraprofessionals have been fighting for safe schools, paid parental leave, competitive wages, basic dignity, and respect at work. In all the time that we’ve been at the table, the school committee has done nothing but stall and reject our proposals,” said Rachel Rex, president of the union.

SKY-HD spotted a group of students who walked out of Gloucester High School in solidarity with their teachers.

Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, which is why the Gloucester School Committee has asked the Department of Labor Relations to step in.

