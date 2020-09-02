Teachers, parents clash over coronavirus learning plans for the fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - One local group called Bring Kids Back is pushing to get students back into the classroom for full-time, in-person learning. But, teachers’ unions have expressed a myriad of coronavirus classroom concerns.

Education Secretary James Peyser is pushing for most Massachusetts schools to reopen this fall.

“We are convinced, based on experts, stakeholders, many if not most communities, have levels of the virus, conditions, that are conducive to bringing students back to school,” he said. “We know from an educational point of view, social point of view, health point, it is best for students to be in school rather than be isolated.”

There have been hurdles throughout the reopening process this year. Peyser said that statewide teachers’ unions have taken a hard line and want remote learning only.

Teachers in Sharon are against a plan to bring students back to the classroom two days a week.

“We shouldn’t be working in the buildings. These folks are worried, scared, and upset,” union President Bernadette Murphy said.

In Melrose, some parents have taken to the street to call for in-person education.

“We believe that that is safe to have it open for kids who are not at risk, we think that the teachers who are at risk can work with those who are not to come in,” one mother said.

Jena Howard, a mother of three, decided to enroll her children in private school because the city school district is considering a hybrid learning model.

“Double parents working, they cant manage teaching their children when they are supposed

to be working themselves,” she said.

Peyser said the state has a plan should clusters of the virus arise.

“The administration is proving additional testing resources, for schools, in cases where clusters emerge in a classroom or grade level,” he said.

