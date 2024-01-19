NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Public school teachers gathered with supporters in Newton Friday morning, taking to the picket line one day after voting to authorize a strike over unsuccessful contract negotiations with the city’s school committee.

Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles announced the strike Thursday evening. Newton city officials soon said schools will be closed indefinitely, with all school-related events and activities postponed, until after the strike ends.

By 10 a.m. Friday, teachers holding signs had marched to West Newton Square, gathering there ahead of a planned rally at City Hall at 1 p.m.

“We need the political leaders of the city — the school committee, the city council — to stand behind us and say ‘Enough is enough Mayor Fuller,’” said Newton Teachers Association President Mike Zilles on Thursday, referencing Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“All of us want a competitive offer for our teachers and a sustainable contract,” Fuller separately said.

Newton teachers, school committee spar over contract demands

Newton Teachers Association members have been working without a contract since their previous agreement expired at the end of August.

In discussing a new deal, union members have asked for higher pay raises, parental leave for all educators and the hiring of more social workers to address student mental health.

“We have been working for 15 months to get a contract and there’s just nothing else that we can do to get heard and to get people to sit down and negotiate with us,” said Newton Public Schools teacher Anne Carey, referencing negotiations that began before the last union contract expired. “It’s the last thing we’ve got.”

“We have the same expenses as anyone else and yet the starting salary for our Unit C people is $26,000 a year for a full time employee,” Carey said.

Zilles has claimed the city is sitting on $55 million it could tap into to help pay for key union asks. But Fuller on Thursday night said that is not the case, telling reporters “the one-time monies have already been allocated and put to use.”

Fuller spoke moments after Zilles’ strike announcement, saying the move marked “a sad day here in Newton.”

Fuller, who previously spoke out against a then-rumored strike authorization vote, further reiterated her position.

“The adults belong at the negotiating table,” she said. “The students belong in the classroom.”

Newton teachers strike follows other similar actions

Though strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts, several teachers unions around the state have still taken to the picket line in recent years, with strikes moving forward in communities including Brookline, Malden, Haverhill, Woburn and Andover.

In Brookline and Malden educators and school committee negotiators inked tentative agreements after one-day of picketing and emergency talks.

Strikes in Haverhill, Woburn, and Andover lasted longer, continuing for four days in Haverhill and five days in Woburn and Andover.

Teachers unions that strike in defiance of state law can and have faced court orders and fines for their actions, though penalties have varied.

With 22 schools and a combined enrollment of more than 11,700, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Newton Public Schools is the largest Massachusetts district to face a teacher strike since before 2022.

Brookline’s schools have just over 7,000 students. Haverhill schools have roughly 7,900 students. Enrollment in Malden, Andover and Woburn schools ranges from roughly 6,300 to just over 5,400 and 4,400, respectively.

Reactions pour in after Newton strike vote

In Newton, while word of a looming strike vote spread this week, city officials warned parents and the Newton School Committee filed a “strike petition” with the state Department of Labor Relations to request an investigation.

In her latest update Thursday night, Newton Public Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin said she is “heartbroken that the failure of negotiations has led to this moment.”

Other city officials also reacted, with School Committee Chair Chris Brezski arguing the city’s most recent contract offer is competitive compared to neighboring cities and towns.

“There will emerge no winners from this, only losers,” Brezski said of the strike. “And our kids will lose the most.”

In a new statement Friday afternoon, Fuller said the state’s Commonwealth Employment Relations Board had ordered the Newton Teachers Association to “immediately cease and desist from engaging in or threatening to engage in a strike or work stoppage, slowdown, or other withholding of services.”

“Strikes by teachers are illegal because schooling is essential,” Fuller said. “Our kids should be in their classrooms learning while the adults negotiate.”

“We call on the NTA to follow the law,” Fuller added, in part.

As some criticized the Newton Teachers Association’s strike, others rallied in support of the union.

Some parents speaking with 7NEWS on Thursday night said they backed the strike.

As teachers massed in cold weather on Friday, some parents and young children brought snacks and warm drinks.

Student Oliver Player made signs for his teachers

“They work hard,” said Player’s mother, Alison Player. “They deserve it.”

“It’s a lot of things that they need for the school to work well for our kids,” Alison continued.

More than two dozen unions representing educators across the state issued a joint statement Thursday, saying they “stand in solidarity” with Newton educators.

“We condone the withholding of their labor and encourage the members of the Newton Teachers Association to remain steadfast in their demands for a fair and just contract,” the unions said.

Come Friday morning, US Rep. Ayanna Pressley issued her own statement in support of the Newton Teachers Association.

“Our educators are on the front lines – pouring into our students, contributing to our communities, and strengthening our democracy – and they deserve a contract that reflects both the value of their labor and their humanity,” Pressley said.

Newton officials promise updates for families, grab and go meals during strike

While the current strike continues, Nolin said the Newton Public Schools will offer grab and go meals to families “similar to what we did during COVID.”

Nolin also promised further updates to families, saying she will notify families no later than 7:30 p.m. each night whether there will be school the next day.

Nolin said there is a roughly $10 million gap between the city’s latest offer and what the teachers are asking for.

Still hoping for an agreement, Newton educators on Friday morning said their union would soon meet with the school committee again for a new round of negotiations.

That meeting was reportedly underway as of around 12 p.m.

“We have high hopes for that,” Carey said. “I mean, that’s how you make progress. You sit down together and you talk about it.”

