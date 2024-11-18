REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere Teachers Association rallied outside City Hall Monday afternoon ahead of their next bargaining session.

Educators, parents, and community members came together, holding signs saying “Fair Contract Now,” “Paid Parental Leave,” and “Support Special Education.”

Revere teachers have been working under an expired contract while negotiating with the district for nearly a year.

The rally comes as teachers in Beverly, Marblehead, and Gloucester remain on strike.

