BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Educators in Gloucester are entering their fourteenth day on strike – with students missing nine days of school thus far.

“I grew up in this city and I expect better from this city for this city,” said Rich Francis from the Union of Gloucester Educators. “We still believe in this righteous fight.”

Gloucester’s superintendent of schools announced the missed days will need to be made up, writing “the union’s illegal labor action has already erased portions of the Summer vacation and will now begin to affect February and/or April vacations.”

Meanwhile, the teachers union said it can no longer pay the court-ordered fines for the illegal strike, which run in the hundreds of thousands.

In Beverly, where students are also missing nine days so far, the superintendent also confirmed vacations will be cut into to reach the state-mandated total of 180 days of learning.

A judge ruled school administrators are not required to continue bargaining with the union for a contract.

The school committee wants teachers to return to school, proposing they continue negotiating after hours. The union said teachers won’t return to work until a deal is reached.

“If they don’t settle this contract, a deal that could have been resolved 13 days ago, we can only predict they will not open schools for a week or longer,” said Julia Brotherton, co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association.

In Marblehead, the school committee has filed a lawsuit against the union.

As the strikes continue, nearing the end of another week, Governor Maura Healey said the students are the ones missing out.

“It’s so hard right now on our kids,” Healey said. “It’s so hard on parents. I really, really strongly encourage the sides to work this out in each of the communities and let’s gets these children back in school.”

