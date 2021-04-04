Teachers, students across the state prepare to return to in-person learning

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Full-time in-person learning is slated to start at most elementary schools in Massachusetts on Monday.

Teachers are taking their turn to get their vaccine ahead of the big day and rolling up their sleeves at a second educator Saturday held at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

“I’m much happier to teach face to face,” educator Christopher Corcoran said. “Yeah, I’m excited, I’m glad to go back face to face. It’s my passion.”

Many students across the state are also excited to get back to their desks.

“I’m excited if I get to go to actual school,” Barnstable elementary student Audrey Stakes said. “I get to play in the big huge field and with my friends because I don’t have friends here.”

Even as more people become vaccinated, there is concern over the increase in COVID cases in Mass. schools.

Last week, more than 1,000 cases were reported including about 800 students and 240 staff.

State officials said they do not believe that transmissions are occurring in the classroom but rather, outside in the community at family events, after-school activities and sports.

Though 90 percent of schools will be back, some districts including Boston, Worcester, Lynn and Revere have been granted waivers to delay the start of in-person learning.

Teachers preparing for the bog day said desks will be spaced three feet apart, meals will be eaten in shifts or in classrooms and everyone will be masked.

Though things look different, they said it will be good to see their kids in person.

Middle schools will be next to come back.

Parents have the option to keep their child home for remote learning however, hybrid learning will no longer be an option.

