GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Marblehead, Gloucester, and Beverly announced this week that they would be going on strike.

Beverly teachers are demanding higher wages for paraprofessionals and said Thursday that Beverly Public Schools has inadequate parental leave policies. About 650 union staff members hit the picket line Friday.

The Beverly Teachers Association said they also want the district to do more to assist students with behavioral issues, which they said has been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the union, educators have gone nearly 70 days without a contract and negotiations are stalled.

“We love the work we do. None of us want to go on strike. This is a last resort. We want nothing more than to return to our classrooms as soon as possible. We’re prepared to bargain around the clock all weekend to solve this. But the city has got to show some serious movement. We need fair contracts now,” said Julia Brotherton, co-president of the Beverly Teachers Association, on Thursday.

Schools will be closed for the duration of the strike.

“By prioritizing all wellbeing, we equip ourselves to give our best to our students. Our strength lies in unity,” said striking Beverly teacher Mark Harrison.

The city said it was disappointed with the decision.

“We want to make it clear that the School Committee does not condone the illegal actions of the BTA. We will work with state officials to minimize the disruption to our students’ education and we urge all teachers and staff to return to school. We call on the BTA to end their illegal strike and join us in working with the mediator to negotiate in good faith,” said Beverly School Committee Chair Rachael Abell.

At a rally Friday afternoon, local families and students stood in solidarity with the teachers.

“These teachers are making barely enough to get by and it’s not livable. But, these are the people who are building us for our future and preparing us for the real world,” said Lucas Carbone, a senior at Beverly High School.

Teachers in Gloucester voted by 98 percent to authorize a strike, as well. Earlier Thursday, the district said it remains focused on finding a compromise with the Gloucester Teachers Association, hoping to minimize disruptions in the classroom.

“Teachers and paraprofessionals have been fighting for safe schools, paid parental leave, competitive wages, basic dignity, and respect at work. In all the time that we’ve been at the table, the school committee has done nothing but stall and reject our proposals,” said Rachel Rex, president of the union.

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said the city cannot afford those benefits.

“Budget projections indicate a deficit of between $4 million and $7 million in the coming budget cycle,” Verga said.

SKY-HD spotted a group of students who walked out of Gloucester High School Thursday in solidarity with their teachers.

“I’m sad. I’m very sad. This was a really hard choice to make. We love our kids. We’d much rather be in the classroom,” said striking paraprofessional Margaret Rudolph.

Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, which is why the Gloucester School Committee has asked the Department of Labor Relations to step in.

As Gloucester teachers were chanting for a new contract Friday, after some back and forth, varsity football players still arrived at Gloucester High School for their evening game against Shawsheen Valley Technical High School.

“Let them play. Let them play,” said striking teacher Abbi Ash. “So, here’s the thing. We don’t want to disrupt student learning. I’m a first-grade teacher. Time is of the essence, right?”

Marblehead teachers announced their vote to strike Friday afternoon, saying it would begin Tuesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)