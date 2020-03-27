Teachers throw a parade for elementary students in Stoneham

Stoneham elementary school teachers missing their students that are home during the coronavirus pandemic held a three-hour parade in their district Friday.

Staff at the Robin Hood Elementary School drove their cars around the community with signs to let the kids know they were thinking about them.

Around 75 members of the school district got together to make the parade happen.

“Sending work home you lose the personal touch, so we wanted to add a little personal touch,” said Nina Caravaggio, a special education teacher at the school.

Many of the children were able to view the parade from a safe distance and appreciated the gesture.

One student held a sign saying “Robin Hood Teachers Rock!”

When asked what she missed most about her school and teachers, the student enthusiastically said, “everything!”

Robin Hood Elementary School principal Maura Donahue said the message was simple:

“We are a community, and that we’re going to get through this and we’re just one big family,” Donahue said.

Families could be seen waving as the cars drove through 100 streets in their community.

