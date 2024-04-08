7News team members are reporting live from the path of totality in upstate NY and northern Vermont to places closer to Boston to the Indianapolis Speedway.

Stay tuned to 7News for continuing eclipse coverage starting at 2 p.m.

–Jonathan Hall in Stowe, VT–

–Jeremy Reiner in Bennington, NY–

–Chris Lambert in Brookline–

–Rob Way in Worcester–

–Mike Valerio in Indianapolis, IN–

–Josh Wurster in Cambridge–

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)