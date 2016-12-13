AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The men’s cross-country team at Amherst College in Massachusetts has been suspended from team activities after a number of messages came to light that administrators called racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

The messages surfaced in a report in a student publication, The Indicator, which reported on a series of emails and messages sent from 2013 to 2015. In some messages, female students’ pictures are included with comments on their sexual history. Some women are referred to as “meat slabs” or “a walking STD.” Many were sent to incoming freshmen.

Administrators on Sunday said team members confirmed the messages, and they are investigating.

Amherst President Biddy Martin calls the messages appalling, vulgar and cruel.

Athletic Director Don Faulstick says the behavior is disgusting and violates the school’s zero-tolerance standard for bigotry.

