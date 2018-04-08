‘Team Collier Strong’ hosts fundraiser week before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the “Team Collier Strong” Boston Marathon team held a fundraiser Sunday to benefit the Officer Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund.

Sunday’s fundraiser was held at J.J. Foley’s Cafe in the South End. The fund was created in memory of Officer Sean Collier, the MIT police officer shot and killed by the Boston Marathon bombers days after the attack at the finish line. His family said the fund connects Collier’s love of public service and volunteering to young people in the community.

Twelve people will be running the Boston Marathon for Team Collier.

