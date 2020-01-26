Team: Former Cape Cod baseball coach, wife and daughter died in crash that killed Kobe Bryant

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Cape Cod Baseball League coach and his wife and daughter were killed in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Briant, his daughter Gianna and four other people, current and former team members said.

Orange Coast College identified baseball head coach John Altobelli as one of the victims, and the Brewster Whitecaps, Altobelli’s former team, said he and his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were killed in the crash.

Altobelli coached the Whitecaps from 2012 to 2014 and was deeply involved in the Cape Cod League, the team said.

We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. — Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)