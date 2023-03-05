(WHDH) — A research team from the University of New Hampshire assisted with the discovery of an historic shipwreck found at the bottom of Lake Huron.

Jeff Gray, superintendent of the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, said of the experience, “Finding a shipwreck is an outrageously exciting moment. When you’re seeing it for the first time and the silhouette of something appears out of the darkness and it’s a total moment of discovery.”

The discovery of the more than 100-year-old Ironton shipwreck was possible because of the hard work of some research engineers from the University New Hampshire.

Val Schmidt, who assisted with the discovery of the Ironton, said, “We used state-of-the-art systems and navigation systems that are military-grade.

The ship, Schmidt said, was especially well-preserved because of its depth and the lake’s cold temperature.

“It was a hug win for the entire team and what a beautiful image of a boat that looks like it sailed to the bottom and just sat on the lakebed.”

The vessel was found in 2019 but the discovery was just announced recently to protect the shipwreck from divers.

