FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An nest platform for ospreys at Waquoit Bay Reserve in Falmouth was recently rebuilt after high winds and rotted boards destroyed the platform over the weekend.

The platform fell away around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge. A team soon worked together to reassemble the structure.

“We are so grateful to everyone who played a role in the effort,” the Friends of the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge said in a statement. “The platform was quickly replaced, and the ospreys, who had been soaring overhead the whole time, seem happiest of all.”

“It was an amazing response by dedicated people determined to not let a fallen nest stand in the way of a successful nesting season,” the organization continued.

Video from the Friends of the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge showed the platform falling while an osprey was standing on it. The bird can be seen flying away and later returning to the area. The video later showed work to rebuild the platform.

See additional videos from the Friends of the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge’s Osprey Cam here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)