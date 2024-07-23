BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Last week, experts from the New England Aquarium, the Center for Coastal Studies, and the Barnstable Harbormaster’s office worked together to rescue a leatherback sea turtle in Cape Cod Bay.

“The turtle had a rope entanglement around the shoulder region of its right front flipper, but fortunately it was detected quickly and the gear was still loose with minimal damage to the flipper,” said Dr. Melissa Joblon, the aquarium’s director of animal health. “Overall, the turtle appeared healthy, active, and in great body condition, so we suspect it will do very well after release.”

Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtle species in the world; the turtle rescued by the team was about 6 feet long and estimated to weigh around 400 pounds.

