EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A team of animal welfare experts raced to the rescue after six Pilot Whales were found washed up on a beach in Eastham on Monday.

Experts from the International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to a report of six stranded whales on Sunken Meadow Beach. Five of the six whales were able to swim off after the tide came in on Tuesday.

The youngest, a calf, did not make it.

“These animals are very large,” said a representative of the IFA. “The largest one is estimated at 4,000 pounds.”

The team worked for hours doing health assessments on each whale and providing fluids.

Almost 24 hours after they were stranded, Sky7-HD was filming as the whales swam off to safety.

Rescuers will be able to monitor the whales, which have been tagged.

